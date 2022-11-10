Josh Hardy of Franks Chevrolet was awarded the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence Mentor Recognition Award.

He received a 2021 Mentor Medallion and a 2021 Snap-On Wrench. The award was presented in recognition of Hardy’s continued support of the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center as a mentor to the Automotive Service students.

“His mentorship has made a huge difference in helping the career tech students develop a greater understanding of the career as a technician, not only from a technical perspective, but also in developing employability skills,” said Career and Technical Education Councilor Tracy Hardy.

Josh Hardy said that the award could not have come at a better time, because he had earned his ASE Master Technician certification the same week. “To get presented with this, it means a lot. Working with the young kids, you see where you were at, at that age. When you get in a position like I am now, to transfer something over, it’s awesome.”

Over 300 people are nominated for the award each year but only 50 recipients are selected.

Franks Chevrolet has partnered with the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center to provide shadowing, demonstrations and hands-on experience to students so that they have a full understanding of what it takes to become a technician.