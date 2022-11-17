Winona Christian had a good week on the hardwoods as both boys and girls teams took three double-digit wins.

The Lady Stars beat Lee 47-26, Benton 54-17 and Manchester 57-20. The Stars beat Lee 55-42, Benton 71-21 and Manchester 57-20.

The Lady Stars improve to 10-1 on the season while the Stars move to 5-0.

Winona will return from the Thanksgiving holidays and will travel to Manchester on Monday, Nov. 28 and will then play at Canton on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They will host Kirk on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Winona Christian girls 47, Lee Academy 26

The Lady Stars overcame a slow start and pulled away to take a 21-point win over the Lady Colts.

Winona led just 6-5 at the end of the first before the Lady Stars outscored the Lady Colts 15-4 in the second to lead 21-9 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead as they outscored Lee 15-8 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts led the Lady Stars in scoring with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Sara Beth Rawles had nine points and 14 rebounds while Olivia Brooks had seven points and seven rebounds. Lennie Kate Wood also chipped in seven points.

Winona Christian boys 55, Lee Academy 42

The Rebels used a big second period and held that advantage to take a 13-point win over the Colts.

Winona led 12-9 at the end of the first period and outscored Lee 17-8 in the second to lead 29-17 at the half. Lee took the third period 15-14 while Winona took the fourth 12-10 for the final margin.

Jake Ware led the Stars with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Jack Sorgen had 19 points on five 3-pointers. Landon Bland had five points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Winona Christian girls 54, Benton 17

The Lady Stars got a big game from Bella Roberts as they cruised to a 37-point win over the Lady Raiders.

Winona outscored Benton 18-6 in the first and 19-6 in the second to lead 37-12 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead second half, outscoring Benton 10-3 in the third and 7-2 in the fourth to take the win.

Bella Roberts had a double-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Olivia Brooks had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sara Beth Rawles had six points and five steals while Swayze Marquerdt had three points.

Winona Christian boys 71, Benton 21

The Stars had little trouble with the Raiders as they cruised to a 50-point win and put four players in double digits.

Winona Started hot as they outscored Winona 32-11 win the first and 23-2 in the second to lead 55-13 at the half. With a running clock in the second half, Benton took the third period 5-4 while Winona outscored the Raiders 12-3 in the fourth.

Jake Ware led Winona with 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Reese Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds while Landon Bland had 15 points and six rebounds. Jack Sorgen had 11 points while Collin Parkinson had seven points and four assists. Brannon Hill also had six points and five rebounds.

Winona Christian girls 57, Manchester 20

The Lady Stars dominated the action in the first half and crushed to a 37-point win on Friday.

Winona jumped out to a 22-9 lead and outscored Manchester 12-3 in the second to lead 34-12 at the half. Winona continued to extend its lead, outscoring Manchester 12-6 in the third and 11-2 in the fourth.

Bella Roberts had another big game with 29 points, six rebounds and six steals while Sara Beth Rawles had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Olivia Brooks had nine points and five steals while Lucy Oliver added five points.

Winona Christian boys 64, Manchester 29

The Stars started fast and rolled to a 35-point win over the Mavericks on Friday.

Winona jumped out to a 21-8 lead in the first period and outscored the Mavericks 14-4 in the second to lead 35-12 at the half. Winona continued to add to its lead in the second half, outscoring Manchester 19-9 in the third and 10-8 in the fourth.

Reese Johnson led Winona Christian with 22 points and eight rebounds while Jack Sorgen had 15 points and four rebounds. Jake Ware had 10 points and four rebounds while Landon Bland had nine points and six rebounds.