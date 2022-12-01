Stephen Franks, owner of Kosciusko car dealership Franks Chevrolet, is a nominee for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

Franks is one of 48 dealer nominees who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association event on Jan. 27 in Dallas.

“I’m honored and blessed to receive this nomination,” said Franks.

A celebratory luncheon was held for Franks at his dealership Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event started with an introduction and speech from Jon K. McCartney, sales account executive at Ally Financial.

“The TIME Dealer of the Year award, recognized by TIME Magazine and sponsored by Ally Financial, is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Dealers are nominated by executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. Franks is one of a select group of owners nominated from more than 16,000 franchise automobile dealers nationwide. This is a huge accomplishment,” said McCartney. “Recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.”

Marty Milstead, president of Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association, spoke next. “Really what it’s all about is what dealers give back to the communities around the country. I’m so proud about what our dealers do throughout the state of Mississippi, and what Stephen does here in Kosciusko and Attala County in making a big difference,” said Milstead. “Stephen exemplifies that.” He finished his speech with a message to Franks: “I can’t thank you enough for the way you have represented our industry, the way you represent your community and family, and all you do.”

Franks was also recognized for his community service work with Pilots for Patients, a non-profit organization that transports qualified patients to medical facilities for care they cannot receive locally. Franks has logged over 125,000 miles in flights to help patients who couldn’t afford to fly. He recently completed his 50th mission. His community efforts were celebrated by Ally Financial by contributing $1,000 to the charity of his choice, which was Pilots for Patients. Franks was also presented with a plaque and custom jacket from Pilots for Patients.

A reception followed with food catered by Jason’s Southern Table. Franks was submitted for nomination by Melissa Boswell Townsend of Boswell Media.