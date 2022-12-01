Attala County elementary school students recently heard some Horse Tales.

Greenlee Elementary students learned about horses and had the opportunity to pet and brush two horses during the Horse Tales program presented by Mississippi State University graduate school students Hannah Valigura and Molly Friend.

The Greenlee students were shown an informative slideshow that covered topics such as getting involved with horses, jobs horses do, western and English riding styles, competitive horse events, and horse fun facts. The students were asked questions about the material they had just covered and were eager to answer and participate. After the slideshow, Attala County Extension Agent Beau Varner told the students about the clubs that Attala County 4-H offers and how to get involved. Following the presentation, the students had the opportunity to meet horses Perseo and Rebel while Valigura and Friend provided additional horse information.

Long Creek Elementary students also enjoyed a Horse Tales presentation on Nov. 28. Sarah Cotton of Attala County Farm Bureau gave an educational presentation to the students and Varner provided the students with information about 4-H. Following the presentation, Greg Bermond of Greg Bermond Performance Horses demonstrated how horses are shod on his 12-year-old gelding, Chase. Each student had the opportunity to hold a horseshoe and pet a horse.