Editor's note: Flashbacks highlight The Star-Herald's news from 25 and 50 years ago.﻿

July 6, 1972

Claudia Stewart, 1972 major league queen of the Kosciusko Dixie Youth baseball program crowned in a ceremony at the city park. Placing the crown is the outgoing queen, Judy Cain.

Students attended Vacation Bible school at First Baptist Church were introduced to the oriental custom of eating with chopsticks with Miss Auris Pender, a retired missionary to the orient, as teacher. Miss Pender is pictured in the background as a group of intermediates and their leaders worked hard at the art. A number of articles representing Chinese, Malaysian and Japanese culture were displayed for the students’ enjoyment Various age groups visited Miss Pender’s department at a specified time during the week-long VBS.

Worker were busy this week adding on to the Kosciusko Fire Department. The additional space was needed to house a new, longer truck on ordered by the city. Firemen say the new vehicle will pump twice the volume of those now in use.

July 10, 1997

Michael Champagne, son of Col. And Mrs. Lynn Champagne of Chesapeake, Va., and grandson of Col. And Mrs. Bennett Alford of Kosciusko, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award given in Boy Scouts. Only two boys out of 100 attain the rank.

Officers for the Kosciusko Lions Club were installed Thursday for the 1997-98 club year. They were Jimmy Cockroft, Immediate Past President; Louis Crowe, Second Vice President; Ed Brunt, First Vie President; Larry Martin, Third Vice President; Tim Kyle, Director; Scott Ridgby, Lion Tamer; Kelly Hutchison, Director;

Charles Terry, Secretary; Bill Cullen, Director and Gary Cochran, Tail Twister. Not pictured, Mike Deason, Director and Art Cook, Director.

The 45th annual Installation of Officers Banquet was held June 27 at Rib Alley for the Kosciusko Exchange Club. 1997-98 leaders include president Danny Steen, president-elect Beverly Kelly, vice president Ronnie Ables, Secretary Charlotte Dorsey and treasurer Jeff Cousar. Members of the board of directors are Vicki Steen, Tonya Threet, Raymond Dowdle, Randall Kelly, and Bernard McClellan. Being greeted by Steen are Mississippi Exchange Club district officers Richard Jenkins, Mississippi Division II district director: Thomas White, Mississippi District president-elect, and Jim Chance, Mississippi District president.