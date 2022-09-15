Students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center learned how to properly operate a fire extinguisher during a fire safety program taught by the Attala County Fire Department.

The Sept. 6 demonstration began with Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cox and firefighters Joey Armstrong and Jeff McDole explaining the proper usage procedures for fire extinguishers. They told the students that they could use the acronym P.A.S.S. — which stands for “point, aim, squeeze and sweep” — to remember proper fire extinguisher usage techniques.

The firefighters also explained that cooking is the main cause of home fires in the United States. Student Maddie Aughtman said that she learned “how fast a fire can spread and why it’s important to know how to put it out.” Following the demonstration, each student had the opportunity to put out a small, controlled fire with a fire extinguisher. Student Karlee Barrett said, “It was great practice on how to use a fire extinguisher, and it made me feel more confident.”

When the students were asked what their thoughts were after the program, Taylor Rutherford said, “The program helped me to be more aware of fire safety.”

The rest of the group enthusiastically agreed that it was beneficial.

Sponsors for the program were Scott Petroleum, which donated liquid petroleum gas and diesel fuel; Dixie Fire Protection Services in Greenville, which provided fire extinguishers; and State Farm Agent Angel Albin, who provided smoke detectors for the students to keep.