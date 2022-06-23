﻿Before she lost her fight with cancer, Erma Bombeck penned some courageous words to one of her writings called “If I had my Life to Live Over.”

These are very though provoking words that anyone can be familiar with. It happens everyday of the week and we, all of us, do things that we believe to be so important that we let the real meaning of life pass us by. In her writing she expressed regret for things she did and for things she didn’t do. It was a choice made by her before she realized she wasn’t invincible and that one day she would go to be with the Lord just like all of those that love Him and accept Him as Savior of our life.

Think about some of these well written and well-intentioned phrases. “I would have gone to bed when I was sick instead of pretending the earth would go into a holding pattern if I weren’t there for the day.”

“I would have talked less and listened more.”

“I would have taken time to listen to my grandfather ramble about his youth.”

“When my kids kissed me impetuously, I would never have said, ‘Later. Now go get washed up for dinner.’ There would have been more ‘I love you’s’; more ‘I’m sorry’s.’”

All these sayings seem simple enough, however not very many of us take these to heart and actually do it. We are too busy running the world, our business, our family, our community, and our church to stop and really smell the roses that God has given us. If we would take more of her advice and get ourselves into God’s Holy Word and study it, then we could enjoy life and let the pressures that hit us each day just roll off us and behind us.

Controversies begin because of misunderstandings. Controversies are fueled because unwilling participants do not want to listen. It’s hard to believe that maybe, just maybe, there could be confusion or wrongdoing on their part. It seems in today’s times that everyone has to be right!

The Apostle Paul said in his letter to Titus, in chapter 3, verses 1-2, “Remind the people to be subject to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready to do whatever is good, to slander no one, to be peaceable and considerate, and to show true humility toward all men.”

Paul was ready to send Titus to the Church of Corinth and admonished him to remind the believers under his care of their attitudes toward rulers and people in general, even though most of these may be unsaved. His lesson was that Christians should exemplify godly virtues in their dealings with everyone.

Many controversies of today could easily be solved if everyone would stay the course and look to our Lord for guidance through prayer and the reading of His Word.

Erma Bombeck ended her writing with good profound advice that all of us should listen to. She simply stated that we all need to stop sweating the small stuff! She said that if she was given another shot at life, she would seize every minute...look at it and really see it...live it and never give it back.

She said don’t worry about who doesn’t like you, who has more, or who’s doing what. Instead, all of us need to cherish the relationships we have with those who do love us. We need to think about what God has blessed us with, and what we are doing each day to promote ourselves mentally, physically, and emotionally.

It is my desire that each one of you has a great day and enjoys the blessings that God has for you.

﻿PRAYER

Father, I ask forgiveness for my shortsightness in dealing with my family, coworkers, and friends. Guide me in the direction that You want me to go and let Your light shine through me in all of my activities. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday: Titus 3: 1-7

Monday: Colossians 4:6

Tuesday: 1 Timothy 1:3-7

Wednesday: 1 Timothy 6:3-5

Thursday: Psalm 51:13-17

Friday: Ezekiel 11:12

Saturday: Ephesians 1:11-14