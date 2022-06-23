﻿Not so many years ago, there was an elderly old farmer that walked into a car dealer and was looking at a new truck. Several salespeople were in the dealership; however, no one made their way to the old farmer because he was dressed in overalls, had dirt on his boots, and generally looked as though he had come out of the fields from working all day.

A new salesman, a retiree from another field of work, someone that had gone to work at the dealership as a job for some extra pay, but also as a job to be around and meet people, went up to the old farmer and asked if he could help him. The farmer replied “Yes, I want to buy this truck.”

The salesperson said, “You have made a good choice. How do you want to pay for it?”

The farmer replied, “Cash.”

A sale was made, and the dealership gained a valuable customer because someone cared enough to talk with the individual and not judge him on his clothing or appearance. The salespeople of that dealership learned a valuable lesson that day because no one needs to be judged by their appearance. No one will ever know what kind of person is on the inside of those clothes or their capabilities, without talking with them.

So many in today’s society pass people on the streets and never knows the person that shares the sidewalk with them. People judge each other on dress, mannerisms, and actions and never really know the person. In Matthew 7:1, Jesus teaches about judging and criticizing others.

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” NIV - Life Application Study Bible.

﻿PRAYER

Lord, help me to look at all people in the same way. Help me not to judge on appearance, speech, or any other method other that all people are equal. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday: Psalms 9: 1-6

Monday: Leviticus 19: 11-18

Tuesday: 2 Chronicles 19: 4-7

Wednesday: Proverbs 31: 8-9

Thursday: Proverbs 24: 23-25

Friday: John 7: 21-24

Saturday: Hebrews 4: 12-13