﻿All of us make decisions everyday of our life. Most of us make decisions every hour of our life with exception of when we are sleeping. Even then we have questions on our mind and are searching for the correct answers.

There are different kinds of decisions, and some require deep thought, much prayer, and extensive time in God’s word. Some require quick and fast thinking and many of us confuse the difference of what needs to be quick and what needs to have some thought-provoking time to make.

Choosing a mate in life is one of the biggest decisions anyone will ever make. This is not something that should be entered into lightly but should take time to mold and mature since this is, supposed to be, a lifetime choice.

Choosing your career path can be a major decision also. Many of us choose paths that we want, however God may not have given us His blessings on this choice, and we struggle with what we are doing. God has a plan for all of us and we need to seek His guidance.

In chapter 24 of Genesis, we read that Abraham had sent his servant to find his son, Isaac, a wife. Abraham was God’s man and Abraham was richly blessed because of his fellowship, his love, and his desire to seek God’s will.

Abraham’s servant was a dedicated and loyal employee and loved his master greatly. He was well aware of how the Lord had blessed Abraham, so he took on the task of finding Isaac a wife because; he also, sought God’s guidance and wisdom.

Verse 45 begins, “Before I finished praying in my heart,” the servant realized the Lord had answered his prayer and gave him direction.

All of us need to realize that the Bible, God’s Word, gives us clear directions. We must also realize even His most faithful followers can misunderstand or distort the message; however, we, as Christians, should seek guidance from God both through the written Word and through prayer.

Solomon, through his wisdom and prolific production of Proverbs, stated in 1:5, “let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance.”

﻿PRAYER

Oh Lord, thank you for allowing me time on this earth. Guide me and lead me in the ways you would have me to go. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday: Isaiah 30:19-22

Monday: Psalm 48:9-14

Tuesday: Psalm 37:23-24

Wednesday: Isaiah 42:14-17

Thursday: Proverbs 3:5-6

Friday: Psalm 73:23-24

Saturday: Proverbs 11:2-7