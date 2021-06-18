﻿Last week’s article focused on “Us and the Lord” from Romans 12:11, 12. In this study our emphasis will be on “Us and Others.” Let’s list what the text tells us about others:

Vs. 9 and 10 – “Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil, cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor.”

Vs. 13 – “Contributing to the needs of the saints, practicing hospitality.”

Vs. 15, 16 – “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep. Be of the same mind toward one another; do not be haughty in mind, but associate with the lowly. Do not be wise in your own estimation.”

The Bible contains many “one another” exhortations. In this text we see at least three of them. But read these five verses again. Can you not see one another responsibilities through out what the Apostle Paul wrote? The body of believers who make up a local church ought to be living examples of the practice of “one another” Christianity. We live in a world where one another exhortations are not given much attention. But as Christians we are exhorted to not be conformed to this world (Romans 12:2). The Apostle John wrote, “Do not love the world, nor the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him” (I John2:15).

Us and others! These five verses from Paul’s letter to the church in Rome speak to us and how we should treat one another. It is a message much needed in our world. How we treat our fellow man is an indication of how we treat Jesus. That is a serious statement we will explore a bit more soon. But for now: THIS IS US! Us and Others! Am I, are you making a difference by living these verses out in life?

Les Ferguson, Sr

S. Huntington Church of Christ