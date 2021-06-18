﻿I do not know if you were a fan of the late TV show “This is Us.” It is gone now. The last episode was this past May 24. I like the title. The show had mixed reviews. But that show is not the purpose of this article. I write about the Bible, about church and us. When you refer to the church, it should not be “they” and “them” or “What are you all doing down at church?” It should be “we” and “us.” Let’s consider some things the Bible has to say about “us.” This is the first of three views about “us.”

The Apostle Paul writes, “And since we have gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let each exercise them accordingly…” (Romans 12:6). And he lists some of those in verses 6-8. But pay special attention to the use of “us” in verse 6. It includes Paul and all to whom he writes. Then in verses 9-21 he centers in on what our response should be. I want to challenge you to see what he says in three ways: “Us and the Lord,” “Us and Others,” and “Us and a Hostile World.”

In this article, we will focus on “Us and the Lord.” Note verses 11 and 12: “not lagging behind in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord; rejoicing in hope, persevering in tribulation, devoted to prayer.” Do these words describe my relationship to the Lord in the living of my life? What about you? This is us. This is what we should be doing. Are we diligent and fervent in serving the Lord? Are we seen as a church rejoicing, persevering, and devoted to prayer? On serving the Lord, note Romans 6:16-18. Read it carefully. All of US are servants of something. If it is not the Lord, well note what Paul said, “his servant you are whom you obey.” It is either sin that leads to death or obedience that leads to righteousness. Maybe this is a good time to check our priorities. What is first in my life? Yours?

This is US! US and the Lord! Are you where you need to be?

Les Ferguson, Sr.

S. Huntington Street Church of Christ