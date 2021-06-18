﻿I have heard it said, “These days…I worship God, not the Bible.” I can agree with that statement. But it is the Bible that tells me how to live so my worship will be pleasing and acceptable to God. For example, Jesus said to a woman, “…an hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and truth; for such people the Father seeks to be His worshippers. God is spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth” (John 4:23, 24). Let’s investigate the “truth” part of that Jesus statement a little further:

“Sanctify them in the truth, thy word is truth” (John 17:17).

“If you abide in My word, then you ae truly disciples of Mine, and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31, 32).

“I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through Me” (John 14:6).

“Stand firm therefore, HAVING GIRDED YOUR LOINS WITH TRUTH…” (Ephesians 6:14).

“Since you have in obedience to the truth purified your souls…” (I Peter 1:22).

Remember, Jesus said the true worshipper will worship in spirit and truth. We learn about truth from scriptures like those above in God’s word, the Bible. Note what the Hebrews author says, “…the word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12). What a powerful book, this Bible! How can one worship God by ignoring what the Bible says? If you want to know the truth you learn it from the Bible. Are you a student of the Bible? Truth is learned from the Bible. Bible truth can make you free. If you would like to study the Bible via a Bible Correspondence Course, drop me a note at PO Box 1399 requesting lesson one of an eight lesson course.

Worship God! Learn the truth of God from the Bible.

Les Ferguson, Sr., South Huntington Street Church of Christ