﻿One of the best poems I have ever seen is called Footprints in the Sand.

This poem touched the hearts of my wife and I so much that we gave each of our children a framed copy while they were in junior high school. Each child continues to hang their copy in their homes today.

The message contained within these well written words is meant for everyone and anyone that will take the time to read it. There is no misunderstanding what the message is, even though all of our worldly values and unethical morals do try and distort it.

The first time I read this poem it had as its author, anonymous. Looking on the internet the other day I found that the author is Mary Stevenson and the poem was written in 1936 when she was 14 years old. Mary had gone through some troublesome years since her mother died when she was six years old. Her dad had to raise her and her siblings alone, and through the years of the great depression.

There have been other authors try and lay claim to writing this poem however, Mary Stevenson was awarded the copyright some 48 years after its original penning.

I am reprinting this poem in hopes that whoever has copyright to it now doesn’t object. Mary Stevenson died in 1999.

The message is strong and easy to detect. Enjoy!

Footprints in the Sand

One night a man had a dream.

He dreamed he was walking along the beach with the LORD.

Across the sky flashed scenes from his life.

For each scene he noticed two sets of footprints in the sand:

One belonging to him, and the other to the LORD.

When the last scene of his life flashed before him,

He looked back at the footprints in the sand.

He noticed that many times along the path of his life

there was only one set of footprints.

He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life.

This really bothered him and he questioned the LORD about it:

"LORD, you said that once I decided to follow you,

you'd walk with me all the way.

But I have noticed that during the most troublesome times in my life,

there is only one set of footprints.

I don't understand why when I needed you most you would leave me."

The LORD replied:

"My son, my precious child,

I love you and I would never leave you.

During your times of trial and suffering,

when you see only one set of footprints,

it was then that I carried you."

written by Mary Stevenson

﻿PRAYER

Thank you, Lord, for

carrying me during my time of troubles and need. Thank you for loving me and being my safe haven. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday: Joel 2:26-27

Monday - Mark 11:22-25

Tuesday - Isaiah 54:13-14

Wednesday - Psalm 46:1-3

Thursday - 2 Timothy 1:7

Friday - Proverbs 3:21-26

Saturday - Deuteronomy 4:31