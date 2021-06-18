﻿One of my favorite Bible verses is Philippians 4:13, “I can do everything through him who gives me strength.”

This is a verse I repeat to myself everyday and many times during the day. I firmly believe that God will lead us and guide us through any situation that this cruel earth can throw at us.

One of the sayings that I most despise is, “I can’t.” Most of the times when I hear someone say this I say, “You are probably right, you can’t.”

With this type of vocabulary your emotions are going to follow what your mind is thinking. One thing that we all need to do is clear our mind of “can’t” and replace it with “can” or “I’ll try.”

Many people have raised themselves into professional positions because they believed in themselves and others around them.

I have heard many motivational speakers say that the most important thing you can do for yourself is believe in yourself, and with God’s help you can accomplish many amazing feats.

I don’t believe that God put us on earth to be trampled on by others, to be made to feel inferior by others, or to be any less important than anyone around you. God made you and me just as He made everyone on earth. We are His creations, and all He asks us to do is believe in Him, that He is the risen Lord, through faith and spend an eternity with Him is paradise.

All our days will become much better when we start leaning on Jesus instead of on the world. The prince of the air, Satan, will always show you some good times but can never give you everlasting life with Jesus.

On anything that you try or attempt always say, “’yes, I can” or “I will do my very best.” Get away from the word “can’t!”

﻿PRAYER

Jesus, thank you for allowing me to lean on you in any situation. I know that you are my rock and salvation and for this I give you all my praise. Amen.

