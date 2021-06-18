﻿There are many stories going around on the internet and many people will receive emails about most of them. Some of these are very thought provoking and create a sense of wonderment.

I wonder what would happen if we treated our Bible like we treat our cell phones.

Cell phones are everywhere. As a society and for those of us that have cell phones, we don’t go anywhere without it. It has become our main source of information and staying in touch with our family, friends, and places of employment. If we have trouble of any kind, whether it is auto, mechanical, personal, or financial, we use our cell phones to help us find consolation and the answers to our problems.

In days past we depended on each other, talking face to face, family to family or friend to friend, and together we could find solutions for the problems that were bothering us at that time. When we had spiritual problems, we would talk with our Christian family and friends or to our church leaders or pastors. In today’s society, these conversations with Christian allies seem to have slowed quite a bit due to the internet and due to cell phones.

The personal touch has gone from face to face talking with committed friends and digging in the pages of the Bible for spiritual help. It seems that most of us have lost that inspiration of reading God’s word for divine inspiration. Make no mistake. God has not left us, and His message is still clear and concise and has never been hidden even though society has changed.

Each of us needs to examine ourselves and think about the possibilities we could have if we treated our Bibles as we do our cell phones.

What if we carried it around in our purses or pockets? What if we turned back to go get it if we forgot it? What if we flipped through it several times a day? What if we used it to receive messages? What if we treated it like we couldn't live without it? What if we gave it to kids as gifts? What if we used it as we traveled? What if we used it in case of an emergency? What if we upgraded it to get the latest version? This is something to make you go...hmmm...where is my Bible? Oh, and one more thing. Unlike our cell phones, we don't ever have to worry about our Bible being disconnected because Jesus already paid the bill!

Psalm105:1 and 4 says: 1. “Give thanks to the Lord, call on his name; make known among the nations what he has done. 4. “Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.”

Have a blessed day!