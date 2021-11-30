*Corrected story. Last week we published the following article and accidentally omitted one of the Ethel players names. We are republishing the full, corrected article this week and apologize for the error.

The Region 3-1A coaches recently released their all-region football team and French Camp and Ethel were well-represented on the squad.

From Ethel, five players made the squad for the Tigers, who finished with a 7-5 record and made the playoffs for the second season in a row under Head Coach Adam Smith.

Making the squad from Ethel were senior quarterback Cyrus Rone, running back Anton Clark, fullback Davion Hunt, and offensive linemen Kameron McCuller and Tyler Weaver.

Making the Region 3-1A team from French Camp were Cody Perry, Macon Bentley, Rob Surrette, Ethan Wright, Javon Hood, and Bradley McCoy.

Perry had a solid season for the Panthers at quarterback as he competed 85-of-155 passes for 1,217 yards with 14 interceptions and four touchdowns, including a six-touchdown performance against Vardaman.

Bentley led the Panthers in receiving with 546 yards on 34 catches and eight TDs. Bentley also had a team high four interceptions and recorded 39 tackles on the season for the Panthers

Senior Rob Surrette had 253 yards on 17 catches. Surrette also had 75 tackles and two interceptions.

On defense, junior linebacker Ethan Wright had a monster season with 147 total tackles with 92 solo tackles and 55 assists.

Seniors Javon Hood and Bradley McCoy were offensive linemen for the Panthers, who averaged 126.6 yards a game rushing and 108.5 yards a game passing.

West Lowndes Marquez Shelton was named the region’s Offensive Player of the year while Royquavious Williams was named the region’s Defensive Players of the Year.

Sebastopol’s David Williams was named the region’s Most Valuable player after rushing for 1,414 yards on 177 carries while kicker Cy Mooney was named the Special team’s Player of the Year.