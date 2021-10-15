﻿I love soup! It is my favorite food. That and a great salad.

Fall makes me think of all the delicious soup recipes I have. I have been known to make a huge pot of soup and put it in serving containers to freeze. It is the perfect meal for busy folks who need a quick lunch or supper. We can come home, heat a portion up and fix a salad or some cornbread, and we are set.

I know everyone is using their InstaPot or air fryer, but I love to use my crockpot. I can mix up the ingredients, throw them in the crockpot, cook all day and supper is served.

I thought I would share with you some of my favorite soup recipes. I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup

6-quart slow cooker

1 medium onion, diced

3 medium carrots, sliced

2 celery ribs, diced

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 box Uncle Ben's Wild Rice Blend

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon Cajun or Creole seasoning

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups half-and-half

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Place onion, carrots, and celery in the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker. Place chicken breasts on top.

Add garlic, rice, chicken broth, bay leaves, Cajun seasoning, salt, pepper, thyme, and rosemary.

Cover and cook on LOW for 4 hours or HIGH for 3.

Add mushrooms and cook 1 more hour.

Just before cooking time is up, melt butter over medium heat in a saucepan. Add flour and cook and stir 1 minute. Whisk in half-and-half. Simmer for 1 minute.

Remove chicken from crock pot and whisk in half-and-half mixture. Shred chicken and return to slow cooker.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve.

Slow-Cooker White Chicken Chili

1 can (15-ounce) white or great northern beans

1 1/2 pounds uncooked chicken breast

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon cumin

2 cans (11-ounce) canned corn with peppers

2 teaspoons salt

32 ounces chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 can (10-ounce) diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 can (4.5-ounce) Old El Paso™ Green Chiles

Shredded Mexican cheese, optional, for garnish

Tortilla chips, optional, for garnish

Sour cream, optional, for garnish

Chopped green onion, optional, for garnish

Chopped tomatoes, optional, for garnish

Lime slices, optional, for garnish

Cut chicken in to bite-sized pieces and place in a slow cooker.

Rinse and drain beans, add to slow cooker. Add all other ingredients except cream cheese and optional garnish ingredients. DO NOT drain corn or chilies.

Simmer in slow cooker for 5 hours on low or 3 hours on high.

Microwave cream cheese for 60 seconds to melt. Add to slow cooker and stir well.

Serve with your favorite garnishes such as: shredded cheese, sour cream, chopped tomatoes, green onions, or tortilla chips.

Lasagna Soup

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds Italian sausage (bulk or with casings removed)

I added 1 pound of ground chuck

2 onions, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons oregano

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

I used one of those small cans

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

6 cups chicken broth

I used one of those large cans—6 cups is not enough—or you could use two boxes

2 bay leaves

8 ounces fusilli pasta

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh basil

8 ounces ricotta

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pinch of pepper

2 cups shredded mozzarella

In a large pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the sausage and sauté, breaking it up into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until the sausage is no longer pink, about 5 to 7 minutes. Drain any excess fat from the pot.

Add the onions and sauté until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes and sauté for 1 minute. Add the tomato paste and sauté until the paste turns a rusty brown, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes with their juice, the broth, and the bay leaves and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 30 minutes.

Add the pasta, then increase the heat to medium-high and boil the soup until the pasta is tender to the bite, following the time recommendations on the pasta package. Discard the bay leaves, then stir in the basil. If desired, season with salt and black pepper to taste.

In a small bowl, combine the ricotta, the Parmesan, the 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and the pinch of pepper.

To serve, place about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the ricotta mixture in each bowl, sprinkle with some of the mozzarella, and ladle the soup on top.

Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

3 large white onions, sliced

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

64 ounces Beef Broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1/3 cup dry sherry

4 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 tsp dried Thyme)

1 Bay Leaf

8 slices dry French bread

1/4 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

6 tablespoons fresh parmesan cheese

In a large non-stick pan, cook onions, butter and brown sugar over medium low heat until golden and caramelized. (About 20 minutes).

Once golden, add to the slow cooker along with remaining ingredients except bread and cheeses.

Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Remove and discard bay leaf and ladle the soup into bowls. Top with dry bread slices and cheeses. Broil 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and browned.