﻿Since fall is here, I thought I would share some delicious hearty, warm recipes. Actually, these are some of my favorites!

This corn chowder recipe is absolutely the best I have ever had. I got it from a Southern Living magazine years ago. And my momma’s chicken spaghetti recipe? The best!

I also added a pumpkin cake recipe for you pumpkin spice folks. I know so many people who love pumpkin recipes. I like pumpkin pie and some cake recipes, but I'm not a fan of the flavor in my coffee or tea.

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder Recipe

14 ears fresh yellow corn (about 3 lb.), divided

2 ½ cups chicken stock

2 medium-size russet potatoes (about 1 ½ pound), peeled and chopped

1 small yellow onion (about 5-ounces), chopped

4 thyme sprigs

3 garlic cloves, smashed

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 thick-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

½ cup finely chopped red onion (from 1 small onion)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)

1 cup heavy cream

Cut corn kernels from cobs using a sharp knife. Reserve 1 cup corn kernels. Place remaining corn kernels in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Working over a rimmed pan, use the back of the knife to scrape cobs to release all juices from cobs. Add corn milk, stock, potatoes, yellow onion, thyme sprigs, garlic, salt, and pepper to slow cooker.

Cover and cook on LOW until potatoes are very tender and chowder has thickened slightly, about 6 hours.

Meanwhile, stir together reserved 1 cup corn kernels, bacon, red onion, chives, and lime juice in a small bowl. Chill until ready to serve, up to 6 hours ahead.

Remove half of chowder, and set aside. Process remaining chowder in slow cooker using an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer half of chowder to a blender, and remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape. Secure lid; place a clean towel over opening in lid, and process until smooth.) Stir together reserved and pureed chowder in slow cooker. Stir in heavy cream. Divide evenly among 6 bowls; top evenly with fresh corn topping.

Seafood Pot Pie

1 (14.1-ounce) package pie crusts

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped green peppers

2 (6-ounce) cans crabmeat, drained, flaked, and cartilage removed

1½ cups tiny shrimp, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 (4-ounce) jar diced pimientos, drained

¾ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On lightly floured surface, roll out pastry to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut 2 (7-inch) circles from each sheet. Press pastry circles into bottom and up sides of 4 (8-ounce) ramekins. Place on a baking sheet; set aside. Use scrapes to cut shapes for top of pies with a cookie cutter. Place shapes on cookie sheet, and bake for 8 minutes until lightly browned; set aside. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter; sauté celery and green peppers. In a bowl, combine celery, green peppers, crabmeat, shrimp, lemon juice, pimientos, mayonnaise, and Creole seasoning. Spoon into prepared ramekins. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until bubbly and cheese is melted. Remove to wire rack. Cool slightly. Place shapes on tops of each pie.

Dot Sexton’s Chicken Spaghetti

1 whole chicken; boiled; de boned

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1 jar spaghetti sauce

1.5 pounds of Velveeta

1/2 cup chopped onions ( I use frozen)

1/2 cup chopped bell pepper

1 stick butter

1/2 stick butter

1 can Rotel (drained)

1 package spaghetti noodles (cooked)

Preheat oven 350

Melt stick of butter in large casserole dish.

Mix Rotel, chicken, soup, spaghetti sauce, Velveeta in large bowl.

Sauté' peppers and onions in half stick butter.

Add to mixture.

Add noodles.

Pour in casserole dish and cook until cheese bubbles. About 30 minutes.

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 can (15-ounce) pumpkin puree

1 can (12-ounce) evaporated milk

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans (originally, the recipe called for ½ cup, but it is better with more)

1 cup butter, melted

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease bottom of 9 x 13″ pan. Mix pumpkin, milk, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Pour mixture into greased pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix over pumpkin mixture and top with pecans. Drizzle melted butter over pecans. Bake 50-55 minutes.