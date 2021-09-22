﻿I love a recipe that tastes like you have been in the kitchen all day but is super easy! I have always loved quiche. You can make so many delicious varieties of a simple quiche. I had quiche for the first time in my home economics class at Memphis Preparatory School in 1984. I loved it.

Nowadays, people get so creative with quiche or a loaf of French bread. I know my sister, Amanda, has shared Carrollton Mayor Pam Lee’s asparagus bread recipe before, but I am going to share it again. It is quick and easy and so good.

With both a quiche and French bread dish, you can fix a simple fruit cup or a green salad, and it would make the perfect brunch or supper.

Philly Cheese Steak Cheesy Bread

16 ounces Ribeye Steak thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium green bell pepper sliced

1 medium yellow onion sliced

4 ounces mushrooms sliced

1 loaf French bread cut in half lengthwise

1/4 cup mayonnaise

10-12 slices Provolone cheese

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Add the salt and pepper to the ribeye steak.

In a large cast iron skillet add the oil and heat to medium high. Add the steak and sear each side for about 2 minutes. Add the Worcestershire sauce and toss with the meat. Remove from the pan.

Add the butter, bell peppers, onion and mushroom to the pan and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for two minutes until the veggies are tender.

Spread mayonnaise over both halves of the bread. Layer with slices of Provolone cheese. Add the steak and vegetables. Layer with remaining cheese.

Cook for 10-15 minutes on the middle rack until browned. Slice into two inch thick slices and serve immediately.

Broccoli Cheddar Bacon Quiche

1 9-inch deep dish frozen pie shell

5 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup steamed broccoli florets, roughly chopped

3 green onion, chopped

4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

1 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the frozen pie shell on a baking sheet. Set aside.

In a medium size mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, mayonnaise, garlic salt, onion powder, Dijon, and black pepper until fully combined.

Fold in the broccoli florets, green onion, bacon and 1 cup shredded cheese. Pour into the pie shell.

Sprinkle the top with the remaining ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the center is set when gently shaken. Cover the edges of the crust with aluminum foil, if needed to prevent over browning.

Allow to cool to warm before cutting.

Western Omelet Quiche

1 9-inch deep dish pie shell

4 green onion, thinly sliced

1/3 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons butter

4 ounces smoked ham chopped and divided

1 1/2 cup Colby jack or cheddar cheese divided

1 cup heavy cream

6 large eggs

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Prick the bottom of a frozen pie shell using a fork. Bake for 5 minutes. Set aside.

In a small skillet melt the butter. Cook the sliced green onion, green pepper and red pepper until softened around 2-3 minutes.

Layer ½ of the ham and ½ of the shredded cheese on the bottom of the par baked pie shell.

Whisk together the heavy cream, eggs and seasonings until fully combined. Add the cooked vegetables to the custard.

Pour ½ over the first layer of ham and cheese then repeat ham, cheese and custard.

Place onto a baking sheet and place into the oven. Bake for 10 minutes.

Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees and continue to cook for an additional 30-40 minutes.

Rest on a cooling rack for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Asparagus Bread

1 large loaf French garlic bread

1 16-ounce can asparagus spears

1 cup mayonnaise

3-4 tablespoons asparagus juice

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

Line pan with aluminum foil. Open thawed garlic bread on foil, buttered side up. Slice bread into serving sizes but leave close together. Place asparagus on bread. Mix mayonnaise and asparagus juice to make sauce. Pour over asparagus and bread. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 until cheese is hot and bubbly. (To reduce heat, use cheddar and mozzarella blend or all mozzarella cheese.)

Fruit Salad with Honey-Lime Syrup

Syrup

Grated zest of 3 large limes

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

3-1/2 tablespoons honey

Fruit

1/2 (2 pound) cantaloupe, seeded and cut into 1-inch chunks

12 medium strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 cup green or red seedless grapes, halved

2 kiwi, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup blueberries

Fresh mint leaves, for serving

For the syrup: In a small saucepan, combine the lime zest, lime juice, honey, and 3 tablespoons water. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat and simmer for 4 minutes. Set aside to cool, about 20 minutes.

For the Fruit: In a serving bowl, combine the melon, strawberries, grapes, kiwi, and blueberries. Pour the syrup over the fruit and toss to coat. Let the fruit salad sit for at least 15 minutes or up to 1 day, refrigerated, before serving, garnish with mint leaves.