I have always loved Taco Tuesday. I remember growing up and Momma serving tacos for supper. I always liked to make a taco salad with mine.

I thought I would share some of my favorite quick and easy recipes for taco night. Also, with the weather getting cooler, I love taco soup, and I found a new twist on that recipe. I hope y'all enjoy.

Taco Salad

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces Mexican chorizo, casing removed

5 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1/2 cup whole kernel sweet gold and white corn, drained

1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tomato, diced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and diced

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese, for garnish

1/4 cup tortilla strips, for garnish

Lime Vinaigrette

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Zest of 1 lime

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons sugar, or more to taste

To make the vinaigrette, whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lime zest and juice, and sugar in a small bowl; set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chorizo and cook until dry and crisp, about 2 minutes, making sure to crumble the chorizo as it cooks; let cool.

To assemble the salad, place romaine lettuce in a large bowl; top with chorizo, corn, black beans, tomato and cilantro. Pour the dressing on top of the salad and gently toss to combine. Stir in avocado.

Serve immediately, garnished with cheese and tortilla strips, if desired.

Taco Soup

1 pound ground beef

1/2 small onion, chopped

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 10-ounce cans of Rotel

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 1/2 cups beef broth

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 packet of taco seasoning or my homemade taco seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Brown ground beef and onions together, then drain.

In a large saucepan, add ground beef and softened cream cheese on low/medium heat. Stir together to mix well before adding any other ingredients

Add the rest of the ingredients and simmer on low for 30 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve topped with freshly grated cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips.

Mexican Cornbread Casserole

2 box cornbread mix

1 pound ground beef

1 small can chopped green chilies

1 package taco seasoning mix

1 can regular corn

1 can creamed corn

1 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Brown ground beef add taco seasoning per package directions; add green chilies; set aside.

Mix cornbread per package directions; to corn bread add 1/2 can creamed corn and 1/2 regular corn add 1/2 of cornbread mixture in bottom of 9x13 pan.

On top of cornbread put meat mixture, remaining can of corn and cream corn over that; add 1/2 of cheese.

Top remaining cornbread mixture and cheese all over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes.

Let sit 5 minutes. Cut into squares, and serve with sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes or whatever you like.

Mexican Flan

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup water

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Caramelize sugar by pouring into a heavy saucepan and stirring continuously with a wooden spoon over a low flame until sugar melts and turns golden brown.

Pour sugar immediately into a 1-quart casserole, coating the bottom and sides evenly

Allow sugar to cool.

Prepare custard by beating eggs, adding milk and vanilla; mix well.

Pour into casserole and set casserole into larger pan containing 1-inch of hot water.

Bake at 350 degrees for 1-1 1/2 hours or until knife inserted comes out clean. It should be golden brown on top.

Loosen around sides with a spatula and turn onto a serving dish.