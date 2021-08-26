﻿One of my favorite meals consists of veggies and cornbread, with a sliced tomato and some chow-chow on the side.

As most of you know, my sisters and I grew up on a farm in Eudora. There were plenty of suppers that did not include a meat and consisted of nothing but fresh vegetables and cornbread. Of course, my middle sister, Stephanie would try to hide her vegetables in a potted plant. With all of us now adults, it is the best meal ever.

I thought I would share with you a few good country recipes.

I hope you enjoy!

Steamed Cabbage

1/2 head green cabbage

Butter

Salt and pepper

Cut the 1/2 head of cabbage into 4 wedges, core removed. They should be about 1 1/2"-2" and on the wide side. Place in a steamer, side by side, one cut side down. Steam for 6 minutes, flip carefully and steam for a further 6-8 minutes.

Butter lightly, salt and pepper. Do not overcook.

Fried Potatoes and Onions

6 to 8 white potatoes, washed and sliced

1 medium onion, sliced

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash the potatoes and slice the potatoes and onions. Put the potatoes and onions in a hot large skillet. Cook the potatoes and onions for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Put the potatoes and onions on a paper towel lined down on a platter. Sprinkle salt and pepper on potatoes and onions.

Hoppin' John

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 15-ounce cans black eyed peas, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, minced

Cooked rice

Shredded white cheddar

Hot sauce, optional

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, red pepper, and garlic. Sauté' until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

Stir in black eyed peas, broth, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low, cook 10 more minutes. Stir in green onions and parsley.

Serve on top of cooked rice and garnish with cheese. Add hot sauce if desired.

Thelma Sexton's Cornbread

1 cup self-rising corn meal

1/2 cup self-rising flour

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup shortening or vegetable oil

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Add 1 tablespoon shortening to skillet. Put skillet in the oven until shortening is melted.

In a bowl, add flour, corn meal and shortening. Beat together until it's in little beads. Add egg, mix and then add buttermilk slowly. If you need more liquid just add more buttermilk.

Add mixture to hot, greased skillet.

Cook for 30 minutes or until it is golden brown on top.