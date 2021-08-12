﻿Growing up, we always had supper as a family. Momma would cook a delicious meal, and we would sit at the table and enjoy telling each other about our day.

My lifelong friend, Tami, and I were talking about family suppers not long ago. I don't think people make those a priority anymore. I know everyone is busy, but we were, too. Looking back those nights were so special.

I thought I would share some recipes that would be perfect for family suppers. I hope you enjoy these.

Cabbage Casserole In One Pot

2 pounds ground beef

Salt and pepper or creole seasoning

1 onion, chopped

1 cup rice, uncooked

3 large handfuls of roughly chopped cabbage

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

2 cups of water

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup shredded cheese

Season and brown ground beef and onions. Drain off grease. Once onions are clear, add rice, cabbage, tomato sauce, 2 cups of water (or use tomato sauce can twice) and diced tomatoes. Stir. Let it come to a boil and then reduce heat to medium low and cover to simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes or until rice is done and cabbage is soft. Do not lift lid before 20 minutes to make sure rice cooks well. Once cooked, top with cheese and cover with lid to melt a few minutes.

Air Fryer Chicken Parmesan

2 (8-ounce each) chicken breast, sliced in half to make 4 thinner cutlets

6 tablespoons seasoned bread crumbs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoons butter, melted (or olive oil)

6 tablespoons reduced fat mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup marinara

Cooking spray

Preheat the air fryer 360 degrees for 3 minutes.

Combine breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese in a bowl. Melt the butter in another bowl.

Lightly brush the butter onto the chicken, then dip into bread crumb mixture.

When the air fryer is ready, place 2 pieces in the basket and spray the top with oil.

Cook 6 minutes, turn and top each with 2 tablespoons sauce and 1 1/2 tablespoons of shredded mozzarella cheese.

Cook 3 more minutes or until cheese is melted. Set aside and keep warm, repeat with the remaining 2 pieces.

Bang Bang Chicken

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

Chicken

1 cup buttermilk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 large egg

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups Panko crumbs

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Vegetable oil

Stir together mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and Sriracha sauce in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed.

In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, flour, cornstarch, egg, hot sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Place Panko crumbs in a shallow dish.

Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces. Dip in buttermilk mixture and then dredge them in the Panko crumbs.

Heat 1-inch of oil in a Dutch oven to 360 degrees.

Fry chicken in batches for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping over to brown both sides. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Drizzle with reserved sauce and serve.