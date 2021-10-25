The McAdams girls’ basketball team opened the season with a 52-28 loss to Union.

Akeelah Young scored six points and Shatikka Greer five for the Lady Bulldogs.

McAdams has a home game with Scott Central Thursday. Because it is Veterans Day, veterans will be admitted free and for $1 can post photos in the gym. McAdams Coach Ashley Brown said the school wants to recognize and reward veterans for their service. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Brown said early games will give the team a chance to develop.

“We want to be a running team with and play aggressive defense,” said the coach.

McAdams boys and girls will play West Lowndes at the Premier Medical Group Shootout at Kosciusko Saturday, girls at 3 p.m. and boys at 4:30. It will be the regular season opener for the Bulldogs.

McAdams and West Lowndes were region opponents in 5-1A last year but are in different regions this year, 4-1A for West Lowndes and 6-1A for McAdams. West Lowndes girls were 1A state runner-up last season.