The Central Holmes’ girls cross country team came home with another state championship, taking an easy win in the MAIS Class 4A finals last week.

Central Holmes finished with a team total of 125 points while Lamar Christian had 61 points. Tri-County Academy had 72 points while Canton Academy had 95 points and Christian Collegiate had 106 points.

Allie McBride finished fourth overall but second in the team competition with a time of 23:09.15 while three of her teammates were right behind her. Ashlyn Tate was fifth with a time of 23:50.29 while Paicey Ingram was sixth with a time of 24:27.15 and Lydia Killibrew was seventh with a time of 24:59.54. Heidi Hudson rounded out the scoring for Central Holmes with a time of 25:37.15 in 13th place.

Also competing for Central Holmes was Ally Kyzar (14th, 25:47.17), Joshilyn Land (15th, 25:52.20), Hattie Melton (18th, 26:48.09), Daynie Parish (21st, 27:15.36), Emma Word (27th, 28:05.08), Sara Drennan Word (40th, 31:03.89) and Addie Hill (41st, 31:13.40).

On the boys’ side, Cayton Edwards finished 12th overall with a time of 21:56.64 as the only runner for Central Holmes.