Many special memories were created at Patterson Jewelers, not only by customers shopping for gifts to mark a special occasion, but also by the family who owned and operated the downtown Kosciusko business for 72 years.

Those memories, much like the fine jewelry it offers, will last forever.

“Our story has been a success only due to our loyal customers and devoted employees,” said Paula Patterson, whose late husband’s parents started the business in 1950. “The memories will always be treasured.”

Patterson Jewelers, one of Kosciusko’s oldest businesses, will close its doors by the end of the year.

“Thank you for entrusting us through the years,” said Patterson, “from one generation to the next with wedding rings, engagement rings, wedding gifts, repairs and making custom-design fine jewelry,” which her husband, Jimmy Patterson, created by hand.

After its approaching closure, the jewelry store will leave behind a legacy of special designs that Patterson said she hopes will be treasured in families for generations to come.

● ● ●

Jimmy Patterson’s father, Jack Patterson, was originally from Arkansas. He came to Kosciusko to run the Strand theater. He also managed theaters in Durant and Lexington. Jack hired his future wife, Mary Katherine, to sell tickets at the Kosciusko theater. The two fell in love and got married.

Jack and Mary Katherine Patterson

Soon after, Jack began serving in World War II. After he was released from service in 1945, Jack decided he wanted to change occupations and go into the jewelry business on a recommendation from a relative.

Jack attended a watch and jewelry repair school in Ellisville that had been set up for veterans. He completed the course, and in 1947 he opened a repair shop in what was then Smith Jewelry.

A few years later, the Pattersons decided they wanted to go into business for themselves, and Frances Neal allowed them to rent a small corner inside Neal Furniture, located where Patterson Jewelers now offers Merle Norman products.

Jack and Mary Katherine officially opened their business on Sept. 8, 1950.

In 1955, Patterson Jewelers moved into its present location at 122 N. Jackson St., on the east side of the square in downtown Kosciusko.

Their desire was to bring quality jewelry, gifts and service to the area.

That tradition carried on into the second generation with the Pattersons’ son, Jimmy, whose training began early at the age of 14 when he took a course in basic jewelry repair. Jimmy also studied jewelry manufacturing and diamond setting at Paris Junior College in Texas.

In 1976, the family suffered a great loss after the death of Jack.

His wife continued to run the business, and she and Jimmy opened a second store in Forest in 1988. Jimmy and Paula resided in Forest for 10 years. Then they moved back to Kosciusko to help Mary Katherine with the operation of the business, and the Forest location was closed in 2005. In the downtown Kosciusko store, Jimmy had a workshop in the back of the store, where he crafted custom award-winning designs.

“I am proud of all my designs,” Jimmy, who passed away in June, had told The Star-Herald in 2018. “I do not copy designs. I do my interpretation of the design.”

● ● ●

The store had several renovations over the years. In 1962, the building was extensively remodeled.

The next large renovation came in 1980. Then, in 1998, the Old Dress for Less building next to Patterson Jewelers was purchased, and the two buildings were joined. The bridal department and the gift shop were moved from the back side of the store to the new addition. A grand opening was held in November 1998.

After the passing of Mary Katherine in 2010, the store thrived with Jimmy continuing to offer custom design and repairs, as well as many jewelry and gift lines. In 2012, Merle Norman products were added to the gift shop.

The Patterson family had a passion for the jewelry business and took pride in their work.

Jack and Mary Katherine Patterson and Jimmy and Paula Patterson are all past presidents of the Mississippi Jewelers Association and are all winners of the Jeweler of the Year Award. They are the only family in the state to have all achieved these honors.

The closing of Patterson Jewelers will be the end of an era for the Kosciusko business community.

“I just appreciate the customers for allowing us to be here for 72 years,” said Paula. “It’s sad to see it come to a close. … Patterson Jewelers has been blessed and grateful to have been a part of your lives through the years.”