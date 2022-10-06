﻿Kosciusko and Attala County school districts both celebrated earning B grades.

The district grades were released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education. Because of the COVID pandemic, this is the first time since 2019 that Mississippi schools have earned accountability grades.

MDE approved the grades for the 2021-22 school year at its Sept. 29 meeting.

Mississippi’s schools and districts are graded on an A-F scale. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system, and the calculation of the grades relies heavily on the amount of progress students make in English and math from one year to the next, particularly the lowest performing 25% of students.

The biggest improvement was made by the Attala County School District, moving up from a D grade in 2019 to a B.

“We worked extremely hard,” said Attala County School District Superintendent Kyle Hammond. “We started seeing our numbers go up in the assessments we were taking that spring right before COVID hit. … We knew that we were not a D district. We knew that we were growing and improving each year. So we knew that coming forward this year, we were actually excited about it coming out so everybody else could see the fruits of our labor — the hard work that all of our teachers were putting in, all of our administrators, all of our staff were putting in to make sure that our students were getting the very best education they could get.”

Out of all the schools in the district, McAdams High School had the most growth. In 2019, the school received an F. Its new grade is a C.

“It’s amazing the growth that they made,” said Hammond. “When I first came here and walked through the school, I knew it was not an F school; you can tell. The kids are great kids. They wanted to learn. … They put in hard work.”

Hammond said McAdams High School was the only school in the district that continued to improve throughout the pandemic.

The highest grade came from Greenlee Elementary School, which scored an A for the first time.

“I’m just so thrilled,” said Hammond. “The teachers put in hard work. They put in the extra hours, they put in the change in instructional practices to make sure that they reached every child. They took it to heart that our kids suffered through the pandemic, and the work they put in is just amazing. … I’m proud for our community county-wide.”

Ethel High School and Long Creek Elementary maintained their schools from 2019 — Ethel with a B and Long Creek a C.

Kosciusko School District maintained its B grade from 2019. The district had two schools to make improvements. Kosciusko High School and Kosciusko Upper Elementary both moved up from a C to a B grade.

“We’re extremely proud of that. We’re proud of the teachers’ efforts, our community’s efforts,” said Dr. Zach Bost, the district’s superintendent. “There’s a lot of perseverance to get to that point because these are the first ratings coming out after the pandemic. I think this showed the effort that the schools put into the pursuit of greatness, but also I think it showed a resilience behind our entire community, from the parents, the students — it takes everybody.”

All Kosciusko schools earned a B but one. The junior high dropped from a B in 2019 to a C.

“There are pockets of greatness in the junior high,” said Bost. “There’s one grade level that knocked it out of the park and did a great job. We’re going to create consistency across our boards, and the junior high has taken some really good steps this year. They are going to be a formidable force. They are in a good place. Their culture in that building is really good.”

Bost said the accountability grade results showed that the district is on its way to being a top school district.

“This is wind in our sails,” he said. “It really showed our teachers how close we are to being one of the greats amongst the state. We’re pretty close; we’re in reaching distance of being an A-ranked district, and we have schools that are a matter of points getting to A-ranked schools.”

While the goal is to pursue becoming one of the top schools in the state, Bost added, “Really, I want to be a district that creates opportunities for our students that they don’t have in other districts, to create opportunities that when students leave our schools, they have a distinct advantage over other students in other districts.

“Behind test scores, there really is a story of one teacher and one student,” said Bost. “A relationship is formed, and they work harder every year. I know it comes down to a group of numbers, but really, it’s more than that for us — we want to build relationships and create the right culture.”