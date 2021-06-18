﻿My hubby and I love mushrooms. We both had seen the same recipe online and wanted to try it. It was absolutely delicious. Portobello burgers are something you normally don't hear about as a main course, but this is all you need for a meal. I also included some of my favorite appetizers in this column. Kids are out for summer, and these are quick and tasty.

I hope you enjoy these.

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Ingredients:

4 portobello mushroom caps

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon minced garlic

salt and pepper to taste

4 (1 ounce) slices provolone cheese

Directions:

Step 1

Place the mushroom caps, smooth side up, in a shallow dish. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil, basil, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour over the mushrooms. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes or so, turning twice.

Step 2

Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

Step 3

Brush grate with oil. Place mushrooms on the grill, reserving marinade for basting. Grill for 5 to 8 minutes on each side, or until tender. Brush with marinade frequently. Top with cheese during the last 2 minutes of grilling.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Bacon Bomb Dip!

Ingredients

1 c. Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

1/2 c. Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese

1/2 c. Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese

8 slices of cooked Bacon, chopped

1/2 c. Mayonnaise OR sour cream

2 T. Diced Jalapenos

1/4 t. Garlic Powder

1/4 t. Onion Powder

1/4 t. Black Pepper

1/4 t. Salt

4 oz. Diced Pimentos (optional)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in medium sized mixing bowl and stir to combine.

Refrigerate to cool until ready to serve.

Garnish with sliced green onions or fresh parsley.

To prepare crustinis

Slice 10" baguette in 1/2" slices.

Brush with olive oil or butter mixed with your choice of spices such as parsley, garlic, salt, pepper, etc.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden brown and toasted.

Optional dipping items include fresh vegetables, crackers, pita chips, corn chips, or pork rinds for a lower carb option.

Spinach dip

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach - thawed and squeezed dried

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese - softened

1 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese

1/2 cup shredded Fontina cheese

1/2 cup chopped water-packed artichoke hearts

3/4 cups sun-dried tomatoes - (not packed in oil)

2 scallions - chopped

1 garlic clove - minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Crackers and veggies for serving

Instructions:

Begin by preheating the oven to 350 degrees F.

Before starting, rehydrate your sun-dried tomatoes by placing them in a bowl of hot water. (Hot water straight from the tap is fine.) Let them soak for 10-15 minutes. Drain the water and then gently squeeze out any excess liquid. Finally, chop the sun-dried tomatoes.

In a large bowl, add the spinach, softened cream cheese, sour cream, Gouda, Fontina, chopped artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, and garlic.

Mixed thoroughly with a wooden spoon.

Spread this mixture in an even layer in a medium-sized baking dish, Place in a 350-degrees-F oven for 35-40 minutes or until the dip is heated through and melted.

Serve with crackers and fresh vegetables.