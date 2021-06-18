﻿I love summertime with family and friends. My sisters and I grew up with parents that loved to entertain, and the biggest decision was what was for dessert. Homemade ice cream was something we loved.

I thought I'd share some of my favorite summertime desserts with you. I hope you enjoy these.

Chess Squares

· 1 box yellow cake mix

· 3 eggs

· 8 oz cream cheese, softened

· 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

· 4 cups (1 lb) powdered sugar

1. Preheat oven to 300 and spray a 9×13 dish with cooking spray.

2. Mix cake mix, melted butter and one egg to a soft dough. Press into the bottom of the pan.

3. Mix powdered sugar, softened cream cheese and remaining two eggs until smooth, about 1-2 mins. Pour on top of crust.

4. Bake at 300 for 40-50 minutes until top is golden brown.

Sunrise Cherry Pie

8.25oz can crushed pineapple

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 graham cracker pie crust

Drain pineapple well, reserving 2 Tbs, syrup. Combine softened cream cheese, vanilla and reserved syrup, mixing until well blended. Stir in 1/4 cup pineapple and 1/2 cup pie filling. Gradually add sugar to cream, beating until soft peaks form. Fold into cream cheese mixture. Pour into crust. Top with remaining pineapple around the outside edge of top and remaining cherry pie filling in center of top. Chill until firm.

Thelma Sexton's Ice Cream

2 qts. WHOLE milk....not 2 percent or reduced fat

1 qt. half & half (not fat free)

3 to 4 eggs depending on size

2 1/2 cups sugar

Beat sugar and eggs. slowly add milk products......cook over med. heat stirring constantly.

(I use heavy saucepan)

Cook until small bubbles begin to form .... mixture will almost roll, but do not boil.

remove from heat and cool.......when cooled, add 2 to 3 tsp. vanilla.

For peach, just before freezing, add sweetened peaches.... (You probably will have to remove

a little of the custard to make room for peaches......just freeze the leftover custard in a bowl in the freezer.

My Favorite Vanilla Ice Cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 (14-oz) can sweetened condensed milk

2 (12-oz) cans evaporated milk

2 cups white sugar

2 egg yokes

whole milk

salt

ice

With an electric mixer, cream eggs and sugar. Add evaporated milk, condensed milk, and vanilla. Beat well. Pour into an electric ice cream churn. Add whole milk to fill line. Insert dasher. Pack cooler 1/3 full of ice. Add a layer of rock salt. Repeat layering with ice and salt until full. Note: be careful not to overfill, spilling salt into the churn. When machine starts to labor or shut off, remove the dasher, and drain water. Fill with more ice and salt. Cover with a towel and let harden. Makes about 1 gallon.

Note: For those concerned about raw eggs, pasteurized liquid eggs may be substituted.

Deana's Frosty

2 cartons Nestle Quik milk (1 3/4-quart containers)

1 large tub cool whip

1 can sweetened, condensed milk

Ice

Rock salt

Mix ingredients and prepare in a homemade ice cream freezer. It takes about 1 hour and 15 minutes.