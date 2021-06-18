With the warm weather, my family loves to cook on the grill. My husband, Bill, will cook many things at once and we will eat them all week. I always love to have yummy sides to serve with almost any meat you cook.
Here are some of my favorite sides. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do.
Corn Pudding
1/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
6 large eggs
2 cups whipping cream
1/2 cup butter, melted
6 cups cups fresh corn kernels (about 12 ears)
Combine first 4 ingredients.
Whisk together eggs, whipping cream, and butter in a large bowl. Gradually add sugar mixture, whisking until smooth; stir in corn. Pour mixture into 9x13 baking dish.
Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until pudding is set and deep golden. Let stand 5 minutes.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
1 cup crushed mini pretzels
3/4 cup sugar, divided
1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
Vegetable cooking spray
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 (6-ounce) package strawberry-flavored gelatin
2 cups boiling water
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen strawberries in light syrup, thawed
1 (16-ounce) container sour cream
1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Combine 1 cup crushed pretzels, 3 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 cup melted butter. Press mixture on bottom of a 13- x 9-inch pan coated with cooking spray. (Mixture will be crumbly.)
Bake at 350° for 15 minutes; cool completely.
Beat softened cream cheese, 5 tablespoons sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla at low speed with an electric mixer until sugar dissolves. Fold in whipped topping; spread over pretzel layer.
Stir together gelatin and 2 cups boiling water until dissolved; add strawberries. Chill 1 hour or until partially set. Spread gelatin mixture over cream cheese layer; chill 8 hours or until set.
Stir together sour cream and remaining 1/4 cup sugar; spread over top of strawberry layer; sprinkle with pecans.
Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
12 large eggs hard-boiled and peeled
1 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar
3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 jalapenos seeded and diced
6 pieces bacon cooked, crisp, and crumbled
Paprika for garnish
Slice the hard-boiled eggs in half, lengthwise
Remove the yolks and put them in a mixing bowl
Mash the egg yolks with a fork
Add the mayonnaise, rice vinegar, ground mustard, and sugar to the mashed egg yolks and stir until well combined
Mix in the jalapenos and bacon
Put the mixture in a Ziploc bag and cut a small hole in the corner of the bag
Fill each egg hole with the mixture
Sprinkle with paprika
Chill until ready to serve.