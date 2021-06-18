﻿With the warm weather, my family loves to cook on the grill. My husband, Bill, will cook many things at once and we will eat them all week. I always love to have yummy sides to serve with almost any meat you cook.

Here are some of my favorite sides. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do.

Corn Pudding

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

6 large eggs

2 cups whipping cream

1/2 cup butter, melted

6 cups cups fresh corn kernels (about 12 ears)

Combine first 4 ingredients.

Whisk together eggs, whipping cream, and butter in a large bowl. Gradually add sugar mixture, whisking until smooth; stir in corn. Pour mixture into 9x13 baking dish.

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until pudding is set and deep golden. Let stand 5 minutes.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

1 cup crushed mini pretzels

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted

Vegetable cooking spray

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 (6-ounce) package strawberry-flavored gelatin

2 cups boiling water

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen strawberries in light syrup, thawed

1 (16-ounce) container sour cream

1/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Combine 1 cup crushed pretzels, 3 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 cup melted butter. Press mixture on bottom of a 13- x 9-inch pan coated with cooking spray. (Mixture will be crumbly.)

Bake at 350° for 15 minutes; cool completely.

Beat softened cream cheese, 5 tablespoons sugar, and 1 teaspoon vanilla at low speed with an electric mixer until sugar dissolves. Fold in whipped topping; spread over pretzel layer.

Stir together gelatin and 2 cups boiling water until dissolved; add strawberries. Chill 1 hour or until partially set. Spread gelatin mixture over cream cheese layer; chill 8 hours or until set.

Stir together sour cream and remaining 1/4 cup sugar; spread over top of strawberry layer; sprinkle with pecans.

Bacon Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

12 large eggs hard-boiled and peeled

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar

3/4 teaspoon dry ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 jalapenos seeded and diced

6 pieces bacon cooked, crisp, and crumbled

Paprika for garnish

Slice the hard-boiled eggs in half, lengthwise

Remove the yolks and put them in a mixing bowl

Mash the egg yolks with a fork

Add the mayonnaise, rice vinegar, ground mustard, and sugar to the mashed egg yolks and stir until well combined

Mix in the jalapenos and bacon

Put the mixture in a Ziploc bag and cut a small hole in the corner of the bag

Fill each egg hole with the mixture

Sprinkle with paprika

Chill until ready to serve.