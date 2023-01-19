“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration was held Monday. The annual event is sponsored by the Kosciusko/Attala County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee.

The event kicked off at 9:30 a.m. with a car parade around the downtown square.

Then, the celebration continued at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club with a program themed “Rise Up – Dare to Dream, The Imagination of a New Generation,” with more than 150 people in attendance.

The program’s keynote speaker was Frankie Boyd Blackmon, an administrator with the Leake County School District and former Division 1 student-athlete and 2000 WNBA draft candidate.

Prior to Blackmon’s speech, the winners of the Kosciusko/Attala County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee’s essay contest each read their essay aloud.

The winner for Ethel High School was Lotus Edwards. Breelan Carter was the winner for Kosciusko High School, and Marcus Ball was the winner for McAdams High School.

Certificates were awarded to the winners, and they each received a $500 college scholarship.

To enter the contest, students each read a book focusing on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and wrote an essay about what they read.

“This is a day on, not a day off for us,” said Blackmon during her keynote address. “This is a day of service, and this is a day of dreams — moving from talk to action.”

Blackmon is a graduate of Ethel High School and the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of the women’s basketball team.

As an educator, Blackmon has led many educational transformation projects that focused on improving struggling schools and has facilitated educational conferences sharing instructional strategies to benefit educators, students and parents. She and her son, Jeffery, reside in McCool and are members of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church.

Blackmon shared several little-known facts about King and gave an encouraging speech about having a purpose, pursuing a dream and the courage it takes to achieve a goal.

“It takes courage, it takes guts, it takes strength to speak out about what you believe in and dream. Today, young people, you showed me guts and don’t stop,” she said to the essay winners. “You have a purpose. This is not by chance. Keep dreaming, keep working hard to reach your goal, and you will continue to rise. Have a purpose and stay focused.

“Just because you can’t see it right now, keep dreaming, keep pushing forward. … It’s OK to be different; that means you’re brave. That means you have courage, because it takes courage to be different. Sometimes, on your way to success, you may fail, and that’s OK.

“It takes courage to step out; it takes courage to be knowledgeable; it takes courage to be educated; it takes courage to be wise. Do you have the courage? ... Because it takes courage to win.”

Birthday Program Chair Charlotte Miller served as the program’s guide. The welcome was given by the Rev. Billy Coffee, president of the Attala County Board of Supervisors. Scripture and prayer were provided by Pastor Ozell Landfair. Committee member Patricia Nash introduced the essay winners.

Musical selections were performed by Alex Swilley and Iris Carr, Calyn Sharp and Jamiya Sharp.

Committee member Mary Sue Harmon introduced the keynote speaker, Blackmon.

Evangelist Annie Winters, chair of the committee, gave the greeting and the acknowledgements and closing remarks.

Also members of the committee are Willie Alice Kern, Charles Hull and Andrea Myers.