The Attala County Library capped the end of 2022 with a busy last few months.

Speaking Tuesday to the Attala County Board of Supervisors, Librarian Charla Grace said from October through December the library circulated 3,202 items per month and had 7,658 in attendance at the library.

“We always have a good time at the library,” said Grace. “We try to have lots of activities to engage the community, and we try to participate in whatever is going on in the community. So it’s a fun time.”

The library also recently updated its patron records. Every December, the library’s will purge its records.

“If you have not used your library card in 10 years, then we are going to take you out of the system. If you come in and apply for a card, then you can get a new card easily by showing your ID,” said Grace.

After the recent purge, the library now has a patron count of 10,098, which includes everyone who has used their library cards in the last 10 years.

Genealogy continues to be a big draw for the library with 769 requests made, or an overage of 256 per month.

The library had a variety of programs available for children and adults throughout the months of October, November and December, which were all well attended.

Some of the library’s upcoming events include:

• Jan. 1-31, Thomas Kinkade Community Jigsaw Puzzle

• Feb. 28 1-3 p.m., A book signing for “Mississippi Zion” by Evan Ashford

• March 1-18, Dr. Seuss hat scavenger hunt in the library