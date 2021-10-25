The Ethel girls basketball team held on for a 49-48 season opening victory over Eupora.

“We had an eight-point lead, 46-38, with less than three minutes to play against Eupora and didn't do a very good job of taking care of the ball and getting high quality shots,” said Coach Corey Parish. “However, we continued to work and scrap and were able to hold on for the win.”

The Lady Tigers were led by Jaterika Merritt with 25 points, six rebounds and three steals. Zantavia Clark had nine rebounds, seven steals, and five points, and Abbie Ellington logged eight rebounds, five points and four steals.

“Overall, we have a young and inexperienced group this season,” Parish said. Merritt, Ellington and Jasmine Johnson are the only players who saw significant minutes last year.

“But this year's version of the Lady Tigers is a hard-working, positive group that is eager to learn” said the coach. “We are getting great leadership from seniors Jasmine Johnson and Abbie Ellington.”

The Tigers and Lady Tigers have a home game with Winona Thursday. It will be the season opener for the boys’ team.

“We will definitely have to cut down our turnovers, do a better job of moving the ball on offense, and do a better job of rotating and handling assignments on defense in order to compete with Winona,” Parish said. “However, I feel good about this group of young ladies. They have the right mindset to be successful. We will go through some growing pains, but I think their future is bright and the challenges ahead of us should be fun.”

﻿Ethel Girls Basketball Roster

10 Mollie Sisson Freshman

11 Akira Crockett Freshman

12 Jasmine Johnson Senior

14 Abbie Ellington Senior

20 Nicole Patrick Junior

21 Jaterika Merritt Junior

22 Jalynn Black Soph.

23 Zantavia Clark Freshman

24 Katy Jo Newman Soph.

31 Tearshanae Mallett Freshman

32 Kamryn Williamson Freshman

﻿Ethel Girls Schedule

Nov. 11 Winona Home

Nov. 16 Choctaw County Away

Nov. 18 McEvans Home

Nov. 19 J.Z. George Away

Nov. 20 West Bolivar Home

Dec. 2 Choctaw County Home

Dec. 10 J.Z. George Home

Dec. 13 Winona Away

Dec. 14 East Webster Away

Jan. 4 Sebastopol* Home

Jan. 7 French Camp* Away

Jan. 11 Noxapater* Home

Jan. 14 Leake County* Home

Jan. 18 McAdams* Away

Jan. 21 Sebastopol* Away

Jan. 24 Eupora Away

Jan. 25 French Camp* Home

Jan. 28 Noxapater* Away

Feb. 1 Leake County* Away

Feb. 4 McAdams* Home* – Region 6-1A