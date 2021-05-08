Three Ethel seniors have been chosen for the 1A/2A South team for the Crossroads Diamond Club D.M. Howie All Star Baseball Game. Ethel Coach Chris Schuster will be one of the South coaches.

Alez Schuster, the coach's son, Hayden Graves, and Reeves Threadgill were chosen for the team.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, with first pitch at 3 p.m.

“It gives me an opportunity to coach my son for the last time,” Schuster said. “It gives me an opportunity to coach two of the other seniors for the last time.”

The other South coach is Kent Lewis of Scott Central.

There will also be a 3A/4A game June 10 and a 5A/6A game June11. Admission for each of the games is $10.

Schuster, Graves and Threadgill were also named to the Region 5-1A all-star team, along with teammates Cyrus Rone and Kameron McCuller, both juniors. Threadgill was chosen as a pitcher, Graves catcher, McCuller first base, Rone second base, and Schuster shortstop.

Ethel is the region champion and has reached the second round of the 1A playoffs.