In tonight’s special called meeting, the Kosciusko School Board voted 3-2 to approve a district-wide move to virtual learning for two weeks beginning Monday, August 23 and continuing through Friday, September 3. Face-to-face instruction is set to resume on Tuesday, September 7, when schools reopen after the Labor Day weekend.

Following today’s decision by the Mississippi Department of Education allowing districts to pursue hybrid learning schedules through October 31, the Kosciusko School District will likely be looking toward creating an effective hybrid schedule for each school in the district, attempting to maximize education while minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

The district will continue following Mississippi Department of Health guidelines regarding COVID procedures.

Virtual instruction will be allowed for any parents that choose to have their child learn from home. Students must maintain a passing grade.

Extracurricular activities may resume for Kosciusko High School at the end of their current quarantine period on August 28.

Paid administrative leave for non-certified employees quarantined due to a school closure was approved along with incentive pay for all employees who are vaccinated by October 15. The incentive will be paid on the Friday prior to Thanksgiving using ESSER funds.

The school board will reconvene on Thursday, September 2, to determine future learning decisions for the district.