Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Ellzey released the following statement this morning, announcing that Kosciusko Middle Elementary will go completely virtual starting Thursday, August 18.

On Friday, the Kosciusko School District announced Kosciusko High School’s move to virtual learning from August 16 through August 27.

Attala County School District Superintendent Kyle Hammond told The Star-Herald that Ethel High School will also be shutting down and moving all classes to virtual learning beginning tomorrow, August 18 through September 1.

Today, Hammond said the district found there were three positive cases in more than three classrooms at the school. Hammond also said there has been one positive case at each other county school.