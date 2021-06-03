Only about 627 of approximately 4,000 voters within Kosciusko’s city limits headed to the polls today to elect the mayor and aldermen.

Although absentee and affidavit votes have yet to be counted, City Clerk Michelle Quesnot said those results would not be enough to change the outcome of any of the races.

Alderman At Large Tim Kyle was unopposed in his bid to replace longtime Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, who is retiring.

Democrat Earl Price handily defeated Independent Frankie Thorpe to replace Kyle in that role. Price came out the winner, garnering 530 votes to Thorpe’s 98.

Ward One Alderman James Culpepper was unopposed.

In Ward Two, incumbent Henry Daniel defeated challenger Tim Cook, logging 129 votes to Cook’s 55.

Incumbent Independent Ward Three Alderman Robert Ellis won re-election with 86 votes, more than double the 36 votes challenger Democrat Antonio Riley earned.

In Ward Four, Incumbent Democrat Jeffery Woods also retained his seat, besting Republican challenger Brad Stanley, 147 to 66.