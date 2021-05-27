Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail this afternoon confirmed that a 65-year-old female bicyclist was injured when she was hit be a vehicle near mile marker 170 on the Natchez Trace Parkway around lunchtime today.

Nail told The Star-Herald the woman was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center via helicopter from the Stonewall Road area, but he had no additional information about the woman or her condition.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist reportedly remained on the scene following the accident.

Nail said the Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers are handling the investigation.

Stick with The Star-Herald for further information on this story as it becomes available.