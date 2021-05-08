The Mississippi High School Activities Association's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee wants students to consider the value of vaccination against COVID.

“We recommended that every kid eligible for the vaccine have a conversation with their parents and their health care providers. We recognize that it is important to consider vaccination in this environment because of the risk,” said committee Chairman Dr. Brent Smith. “It is important that they have the conversation before the (athletic) season starts. It will make it a lot easier on their teams and their sports if there is a high vaccination rate.”

The 19-member committee includes physicians, coaches, athletic directors, trainers, physical therapists and MHSAA representatives. Members are appointed by the MHSAA executive director.

“It's a group of people who look at medically related issues and make recommendations related to sports,” Smith said. Recommendations go to the MHSAA Executive Committee, the association's governing body.

MHSAA does not have the authority to mandate vaccinations and masks.

“We can't and won't mandate vaccines because it's the children’s and parents' right to decide,” Smith said. “Our goal is to have policies that are reasonable and have a chance to be followed.”

The committee recommends masks for indoor events, beginning with volleyball, a fall sport.

“My prediction is that in the next month to six weeks, we will have the worst spike we have seen in the number of (COVID-19) cases,” Smith said.

Kosciusko Schools

Kosciusko superintendent of education Billy Ellzey has issued a letter outlining school board directives. It reads:

“As the Kosciusko School District prepares for the 2021-2022 school year and a return to our classrooms, stages, playing fields and courts in August, we encourage all eligible staff, parents, and students to get vaccinated, as this is our best defense against COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine if exposed to a positive COVID-19 unless they are become symptomatic. Proof of vaccination may be required.”

The school district will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, Mississippi Department of Health, American Academy of Pediatrics, the state Department of Education, and local health advisors.

Based upon the latest guidance, fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff:

• Do not have to wear a mask indoors

• Do not have to quarantine or be excluded from school activities

unless they become symptomatic.

• Do not have to be tested unless they become symptomatic.

Unvaccinated teachers and staff will have to be masked during the school day and when working with students.

Students are “highly encouraged” to wear a mask.

Campus visitors during normal school hours must be masked and visitors to athletics and other events are “highly encouraged” to wear masks.