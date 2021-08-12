It's deja vu for the Kosciusko football team. A year ago, Kosciusko had to forfeit two Region 4-4A games while the team was quarantined, which prevented the Whippets from qualifying for the MHSAA playoffs.

With the school going to virtual learning for two weeks beginning Monday, Kosciusko will not be able to play the first two games on the schedule, August 27 with Yazoo County and September 3 with Winona. Under MHSAA rules, all athletic contests lost due to a school going virtual will be forfeited.

“There is no time to make up football games because it's a safety violation if you play more than one a week,” said MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves.

Fortunately, the two forfeited games were against non-region opponents so the forfeits will not hurt Kosciusko's region standings or playoff chances.

The last date for virtual learning is August 27, but Kosciusko will not be able to play Winona due to a required 14-day acclimatization period after the virtual period ends. Neaves said the MHSAA's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommended the period so athletes could acclimate to the elements.

Teams may practice in shorts, T-shirts and helmets the first two days of the period, Neaves said. “The next three days you can add shoulder pads. Then you can go full gear on day six and you can scrimmage on day 10.”

The 14-day period will end September 10. Kosciusko was scheduled to play at Lewisburg that date, but the game has been moved back one day to September 11.

“That was the only way we could get our 14-day acclimatization period in and be able to play,” said Coach Casey Orr.

Teams are not able to practice and cannot access school facilities, including the weight room, during the virtual period.

“They understand what they can do by themselves,” said Orr. “I gave them more of a warning. I said in two weeks you will have to come back. We're going to get you in shape so it's in your best interest to already be there and not lay on the couch for two weeks.”

Volleyball will also be affected. The team had already canceled two matches and participation in a tournament at Union High School because three players tested positive, requiring the team to quarantine. Even though volleyball is an indoor sport, there will be a 14-day acclimatization period for them, as well.

Two weeks of virtual and two weeks of acclimatization will eliminate 10 more matches, including four 4-4A matches. Also, a tournament Kosciusko was scheduled to host August 21 has been canceled.

“I'm really sad for my players because they have worked really hard this summer. I just hope we can have a season,” said Coach Nikki Stephenson. “It's not the best feeling in the world to have to forfeit games. But if it comes down to safety, it's what we need to do.”

With the quarantine and virtual learning, the team will go without practice for four weeks. Stephenson gave the players instructions for conditioning workouts on their own.

Cross country won't be affected nearly as much as the other two sports. Because it is an individual sport, runners can run on their own, and the first meet is not scheduled until September 11 at French Camp.

Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks said the district is following MHSAA guidelines.

“We're disappointed, but we have to keep our kids safe,” she said.

The junior high is not affected. The first football game will at home August 23 against Choctaw County.