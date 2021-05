It was a great day to be a Whippet in Hattiesburg as Kosciusko's Lady Whippets posted a 13-7 win in Game 2 of the 4A state championship series.

Check out all the special moments The Star-Herald captured in the slideshow above.

The Lady Whippets forced a decisive Game 3, which will be played at the University of Southern Mississippi starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.