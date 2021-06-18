﻿Multi-talented magician and musician Joe M. Turner considered his time performing in Kosciusko charming and said the town exceeded his expectations.

“A Magical Gala Evening” was held on May 5 at the Guitar Academy on the square in downtown Kosciusko. The gala provided an opportunity for donors, the community, and members of the KFEE to celebrate its success and progress along with enjoying entertainment from Turner.

In addition to the gala, he also performed at Kosciusko Upper Elementary and the Skipworth Auditorium.

Turner said he enjoyed performing at the gala, where he first showcased his talents through song and magic in Kosciusko.

“I love a small venue,” said Turner, “and I love what they have done with the Guitar Academy.”

On May 6, he performed for Kosciusko Upper Elementary students. Turner, who received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Mississippi State University, said he was excited to perform for the kids. During his performance, he taught a life lesson to the children with his magic.

“I used an optical illusion just to remind them of how what we pay attention to affects the way we see the world,” he said. “By using this as an example, I was able to remind them through illusions that even when we think we are paying attention, we can miss something important.”

After putting on the show for the upper elementary, Turner prepared for “One Enchanted Evening” at the Skipworth Auditorium, which was also an opportunity for the community to see all the work completed on the auditorium thus far.

Turner credited the auditorium as being very spacious, and he said he enjoyed the opportunity to play on the new grand piano for his show. He said he could play on the auditorium’s grand piano all day, adding that it was perfectly tuned.

Some of the songs he played during the evening show at the Skipworth included “Pocket Full of Miracles” by Frank Sinatra, “Good Thing Going” by Stephen Sondheim, and “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

“It was a privilege to be able to play on an instrument like that,” he said. “I think the venue is going to be spectacular, and I am grateful to be a part of the story of the transformation of that room.”

Turner said he is excited for future plans the KFEE plans to make, including modifications to the sound, lighting, and installation of high-end theater seats.

“A four-million-dollar renovation project for that auditorium is a huge deal, and Dr. Alford is a visionary for trying to get it done,” said Turner. “They have momentum, and I have no doubt it’s going to get done and it’s going to be fantastic.”

When Turner wasn’t performing, he was admiring the old houses and took a stroll through the downtown area.

“I have only been through Kosciusko a time or two in my life,” he said.

Turner enjoyed driving through the different neighborhoods of Kosciusko. He also rode down the Natchez Trace to see the scenic view, enjoyed lunch at Outfielders, and met retired American figure skater and 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton. On his way out of town, he stopped in for dinner at Sugarbob’s and sang some karaoke before heading back to Dallas, Georgia.

Turner especially wanted to thank Melissa Boswell Townsend. Turner said if the two wouldn’t have met in January at the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Conference, the opportunity might have never been possible.

Turner hopes to perform again in Kosciusko, and he looks forward to seeing the auditorium after all renovations are completed.

Dr. Tim Alford said it was special to see Turner perform in the auditorium and credited Turner for exciting the minds of young students.

“Having someone of Joe Turner’s caliber perform multiple times and in different venues (including the Skipworth) was a real treat. The upper elementary children were spell-bound by Turner as he has such command of his craft and is so adept at the piano,” said Alford. “Turner was a real test for the Skipworth Performing Arts Center in many ways. ‘Sound’ is still an issue in this space, but by summer’s end, that will be fixed as new lights and a sound system are about to be installed. I have never been able to hear well in that room, but that is about to change for the better!”

KFEE Executive Director Ginger Daniels said the events proved to be magical, just as promised.

“The gala this year was definitely a ‘magical’ evening! We had a great turnout from diverse age sectors. You could feel the warmth of the community come together in support of the Skipworth Performing Arts Center,” said Daniels. “The Kosciusko teachers of the year were recognized for their dedication and commitment to education in their respective Kosciusko school. Joe Turner, magician/musician amazed the group with his incredible talent! It was a very special evening in support of the Kosciusko schools and the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.”