Scott Hamilton, retired figure skater and Olympic gold medalist, stopped through Kosciusko on a 444-mile cycling experience called “Erase the Trace.”

Hamilton was greeted at the welcome center by Kosciusko locals. He also stopped in at the Guitar Academy on May 4 for a meet and greet. The day prior to the meet and greet, Hamilton had already begun his first 90 miles, riding on the Natchez Trace to Clinton, MS.

“This was a first-time experience for me,” Hamilton said about traveling to different locations across Mississippi.

Hamilton who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, mentioned that the bike ride was a great experience, and he was able to take in all the scenery of the Natchez Trace while slowing down the world around him for a bit. When he reached his 100-mile mark of pedaling, he also got to celebrate his 25-year mark of his third round of chemotherapy from his battle with testicular cancer.

Hamilton, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1997 and who is also facing his third benign noncancerous brain tumor, compared the 444-mile bike ride to the journey of his own battle with testicular cancer.

“There were moments where I wanted to give up or I just didn’t think I could keep going.” Hamilton said. “But I was motivated by my mentor Johnny to keep going.”

There was a total of 56 cyclists and bikers who participated in the second annual Erase the Trace. Some even participated virtually.

Below is the progression of Hamilton’s 444-mile trip:

• May 2,2022- Arrived and stayed in Natchez, MS

• May 3, 2022- Biked 90 miles from Natchez to Clinton, MS. Stayed in Clinton.

• May 4, 2022- Biked 92.3 miles from Clinton to French Camp, MS. Stayed in French Camp.

• May 5,2022- Biked 90.4 miles from French Camp to Saltillo, MS. Stayed in Saltillo/North Tupelo.

• May 6, 2022- Biked 85.1 miles from Saltillo, MS to Collinwood, TN. Stayed in Collinwood/Waynesboro.

• May 7, 2022- Biked 87.8 miles from Collinwood, TN to the Loveless Café in Franklin, TN

Hamilton wrote the following on a social media post:

“25 years ago today, I was finishing round three of chemo. I remember how I felt at that time and not feeling hopeful for the future. Today, I’m feeling blessed to feel the sunshine on my face as I continue riding the Natchez Trace to raise funds for Glioblastoma cancer research. There is hope. Hang in there.”

The 444-mile bike ride started on May 2nd in Natchez, MS and ended on May 7th at the Loveless Café in Franklin, Tennessee. More information on Erase the Trace and information on donating for Glioblastoma cancer research can be found at www.scottcares.com and fundraise.scottcares.org.