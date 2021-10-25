The French Camp football team finished out the regular season with a win, taking a 33-24 victory over Leake County.

French Camp improves to 5-6 on the season and will travel to Taylorsville for the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

French Camp coach Nathan Wright said the Panthers dominated the action, despite the close score the end.

“I thought it went really well,” Wright said. “We had some guys back, and that helped. We got an interception to start the game from one of our safeties that was back, and that was good to see. We got to play a lot of guys. But the game wasn’t as close as the score. They scored a couple on our second-team guys, but it wasn’t really that close."

Leake County got the ball to start the game and threw an interception that Rob Surrette intercepted and returned 64 yards for a touchdown. The PAT failed and French Camp led 6-0, a score that held through the first quarter.

The Panthers started to pull away in the second quarter as they got back-to-back touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards by Silas Hodge to take a 19-0 lead.

Leake’s only score in the first half came on a 62-yard interception return to cut the score to 19-8.

Landon Rushing finished out the first-half scoring with an 11-yard touch pass from Cody Perry. Surrette kicked the PAT and French Camp led 26-8 at the half.

The Panthers added its last score in the third quarter when Hodge scored on a 4-yard run. Surrette kicked the PAT and the Panthers led 33-8.

“We put the second-team guys into the game in the third quarter, and they wanted to start running the clock,” Wright said. “They scored against the second team and got an onside kick. So the score looked a lot closer than it really was.”

Leake County added two fourth-quarter scores on a 3-yard run and a 36-yard pass and two two-point conversions for the final margin.

“I was pleased with the way our guys played,” Wright said. “We blocked some guys up front that we haven’t done real well with this season. I thought we played really well on defense and are playing well at the right time. I don’t know if that will be enough against Taylorsville. But I feel like we are playing as well as we have played all year. We will do our best and hopefully bring a great attitude down there and try to compete.”

The Panthers had just 148 yards of total offense. Perry was 5-of-8 passing for 68 yards. The Panthers had just 80 yards rushing. Hodge had 67 yards rushing on 17 carries. Bentley had two catches for 37 yards while Ethan Wright had one catch for 25 yards.

On defense, Wright had 12 tackles while Wesley Vowell had 11 stops. Hodge had eight tackles while Landon Rushing had seven stops. Benjamin Wright and Bradley McCoy each had five stops apiece while Perry, Bentley, Casen Shurden and Caden Ward each had three tackles apiece. Bentley had two interceptions and Surrette had one pick.

This week’s game

The Panthers will hit the road this week to open the Class 1A playoffs with a trip to Taylorsville.

The Tartars are 6-3 on the season after dropping down to Class 1A. The Tartars were 12-1 last year and won the Class 2A state championship.

“It looks like they like to throw it around and run some zone,” Wright said. “They have some good, athletic receivers and it looks like they are pretty sound up front. I think the biggest deal with them is their athleticism. Maybe we can get in there and make a game of it.”