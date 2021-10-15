Mississippi will attempt to keep its perfect record in Mississippi-Alabama all-star football games played in the Magnolia State intact when the 35th addition of the annual contest pitting the top seniors from the two states is held December at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

Alabama leads the series 23-11, but Mississippi has won all three times as host. That included two years ago when a blocked extra point attempt in overtime enabled Mississippi to come away with a 17-16 victory.

The Mississippi team for the game and rosters for the North/South All Star Game Dec. 18 at Gulfport High School have been chosen. No players from the three schools in Attala County were named to either game.

The 41-man Mississippi team that will pay Alabama is led by Germantown running back Branson Robinson, a Georgia commit. The quarterbacks are Kabe Barnett of defending 6A champion Oak Grove and Zach Wilcke of Hernando.

South Jones Coach Todd Breland is the Mississippi head coach.

Forty-three players were chosen for each team in the North/South Game. Head coaches are Tyrone Shorter of Louisville for the North and Ryan Ernest of Laurel for the South.