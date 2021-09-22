The Winona Christian Lady Stars added two more wins to their total last week.

The Lady Star got a pair of district wins, beating Indianola 16-4 on Saturday and 10-0 on Monday.

With the wins, the Lady Stars stay undefeated in district play and can wrap up the district championship this week.

Winona Christian, now 15-9-1 on the season, was scheduled to host St. Joseph again on Monday and then host Carroll on Tuesday. The Lady Stars, the No. 1 seed out of district 2-3A and will play in the North 3A tournament this weekend at Desoto School. The tournament will be played on Saturday and finish on Monday.

Winona Christian 16,

Indianola 4

The Lady Stars broke open a close game with 10 runs in the last two innings to take a 12-run win over the Lady Colonels.

Each team scored one run in the first and three in the third. Winona then scored one in the fourth, six in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Winona had 17 hits in the contest as Allie Rawles led the Lady Stars at the plate, going 3-for-5. Miranda McDaniel was 2-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Lennie Wood was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs while Allie Leach was 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored. Terri Cain an Joeley Beckwith were each 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Sara Rawles was also 2-for-4.

Sara Rawles started and pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Brantley Stanford pitched the last 1 2/3 innings and struck out three without giving up a run.

Winona Christian 10,

Greenville St. Joseph 0

The Lady Stars only had one hit and took a five-inning, run-rule win over the Lady Irish on Monday.

Winona scored five in the first, three in the second and two in the fourth to take the win.

Winona outhit St. Joseph 13-1 in the contest. Allie Leach had a big game, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBIs. Kaylah Varnes was 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored while Lennie Wood was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Sara Rawles and Hillary Beckwith were each 2-for-3 with a double.

Sara Rawles started in the circle and pitched all five innings and struck out nine while allowing just one hit.