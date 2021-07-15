Kosciusko native Steve Guyton, an employee of Senator Roger Wicker, was recently honored with a chair in the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Guyton has been interested in politics ever since high school, when he was a page for the late Senator John Stennis in 1964. Upon graduating from Kosciusko High School in 1966, he went on to Ole Miss as a political science major and then began working in the political arena for several different senators over the years.

Guyton assists young people with service academy nominations and has also worked with the census and Boys and Girls State delegates.

“If any student from Kosciusko, Ethel, or McAdams wants to attend Boys or Girls State, they can contact me for assistance in getting in,” Guyton said.

Despite helping young adults move forward in their lives and careers, Guyton encourages young people to return to their roots.

“I tell young people to keep their land in their families and to return to it someday. It is important to be active in their communities and join the local clubs, such as Rotary and Lions,” said the 2010 Ole Miss alumnus of the year.

“I love Kosciusko, and I visit there often. My KHS class of ’66 meets monthly, and I attend when I can. I also love The Star-Herald. Weekly newspapers are important to the community, and people who read weeklies vote!” Guyton said enthusiastically.

“I am currently looking forward to a Guyton-Love-Reynolds family reunion in Attala County in 2022. I still am very connected to the area, and some of my relatives are working on my cousin’s (Polly Brown) house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places,” said Guyton.

He is just as enthusiastic about The Skipworth Center.

“Kosciusko is known for the band, and it is to the school what a lot of sports programs are to many schools. I just loved Mr. Skipworth and Mr. Grove and appreciate what they did for the band program,” he said. “I was in plays while in high school, and it is very important to have culture in a small town. The Skipworth Center is a very worthy project of redeeming social value, and I thank Tim Alford and the KFEE for what it continues to do.”