﻿July 11, 1996

Qualifying to run for Ward 4 Alderman are Willie Floyd George, Haywood Hannah, Arnita Riley, and John Sullivan.

Attala resident Darren Russell was killed in a boating accident on the Pearl River.

Kosciusko artist L. V. Hull recently unveiled her latest creations, “crosses” with witty sayings, such as “Jesus is coming to Kosciusko, Mississippi, 39090,” and “Youth is not of life-it is a state of mind.”

Named Bulldog hostesses at Mississippi State to help with recruiting are Kosciusko residents Casey Gillespie and LaTisha Nickerson.

The Jamison-Smith Farm in Attala County has been recognized by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce as a Centennial Farm.

July 15, 1971

A skilled thief broke into the Weir branch of the Merchants and Farmers Bank and got into the outer vault before being scared away by alarms.

Lt. Governor candidates William Winter and Cliff Finch stopped in Kosciusko recently to campaign.

New officers in the Kosciusko Civitan Club are Bob England, Frank Burch, John Reeves, Billy Williams, David Sims, G. L. Myrick, and John Chaney.

The Nell Brooks home on North Natchez Street has been named Garden of the Month by the Kosciusko Garden Club.

Merchants and Farmers Bank recently announced the promotions of Carey P. Vanderford, Lacey L. Harvey, and Sarah Chennault.