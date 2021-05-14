Recently speaking about what led her to a career in music, Janet Simpson remembered two of her early piano teachers, Mrs. Verrett and Mrs. Regan.

“Mrs. Verrett taught me piano at West Side Elementary, and she really took me under her wing. I would even spend time at her house on Saturdays, where she let me play her electric organ,” said Simpson.

After the Verretts moved away, Simpson did not take piano for a year.

“When you have a piano teacher that adopts you, it really gets under your skin. I didn’t want to take piano under anyone but Mrs. Verrett, but I was miserable that year that I took off,” she said.

Simpson began taking lessons under Regan and grew to love and admire her.

“Mrs. Regan was all business, and she even had me memorize a very long concerto for my senior recital,” Simpson said.

Her love of music continued into her college years.

“My mother told me to major in anything but music, but if it makes you happy and fulfilled, nothing else will do,” she said. “The good Lord led me to it, and it’s been remarkable.”

Simpson’s career has been varied, with much of it spent at Holmes Community College, where she taught piano, voice, music theory, music appreciation, music history, and directed the choir at various times.

“I taught whatever the need was at the time, and I learned a lot through teaching. I also have taught private piano lessons for 43 years. I recently took some time off due to illness, but will begin teaching piano again this summer,” said Simpson.

Another facet of her career has been as an accompanist for churches.

“I began as pianist at First Presbyterian at age 14. I have also played at First Baptist. We moved around in our younger years, and wherever we moved, I always played piano,” Simpson said.

Now a resident of Oxford, Simpson plays at Anchor Baptist Church and has been there for 10 years.

“I just don’t know how to sit in the pew! I only know how to sit on the piano bench,” she said with a laugh.

Simpson recently discovered that she and the late Sarah Love Regan have been honored with chairs at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

“I am thrilled and still waiting to wake up. I am so moved,” she said tearfully. “I am eternally grateful to all of my past students. I wish I had counted how many weddings and graduations I have played for. It was my way of giving back to them.”

She is also proud of her former students who are now in music careers themselves.

“It makes me really proud to feel like I’ve given those students their beginnings in music,” she said.

Simpson is excited about the Skipworth project.

“It says a lot about Kosciusko that people like Dr. Alford and the KFEE will take on something and drive that train,” she said. “ I loved growing up in Kosciusko and raising my children there. It was a wonderful place to have my business, friends and art.”