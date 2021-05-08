When Hart and Whitney Pettit decided to fund chairs for the Skipworth Performing Arts Center, they thought about potential candidates and settled on three people who were great members of the community who spent all their lives striving to better it.

“We decided not to pick those who are necessarily the richest or most well-known, but to pick those who really meant a lot to Whitney and me,” said Pettit.

One of those people is Marie Walker, retired history teacher from Kosciusko High School.

“Mrs. Walker was one of my favorite teachers when I was in high school. She made a big positive impact on my life. We are still friends today, and I hug her every time I see her,” said Pettit. Hundreds of KHS students have gone through Mrs. Walker’s classes and have been influenced by her as well.

Also an educator, the late John Sullivan was assistant principal of Kosciusko Junior High School, transportation director for the district, and an alderman. Sullivan’s 35-plus years in the school district included the desegregation years and he was known for bettering race relations in the community. The Pettits fondly remember him in his role as assistant principal, and Pettit had the chance to work with him at city hall as well.

“He was a good man, and Whitney and I have great memories of him,” Pettit said.

A third memorial chair was purchased in honor of the late businessman Edward Evans.

“Mr. Evans was a poll worker for me when I worked at city hall. We spent a lot of long days together, and we had some great conversations. I wanted his name to be remembered for all he did for the community,” Pettit said.

The Pettits are looking forward to the completion of the Skipworth project.

“I think it will be a great thing for community,” said Pettit.