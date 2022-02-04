﻿Most of us go through life holding on to small problems that affect us during our lifetime. Whether it is a grudge, a lack of fulfillment in what we are doing, or it could be a small debt owed to someone that hasn’t been satisfied. We are all guilty of not letting go of needless or insignificant items that we think is something we will need one day.

I once read a story of a young boy that ran into his mother’s bedroom one day with his hand stuck in a vase. It was a tall vase with a small neck and the mother tried every way possible to relieve him of the vase. It was a nice vase and one they did not want to break. The mother called his dad and when he came home, he tried to soap the vase, use oil to help make it slick on the inside and still to no avail. They were at wit’s end when the dad exclaimed that he would give a $1.00 for someone to tell him how to get the boy’s hand out.

The young boy looked up at his dad and said, “Did you say you would give a $1.00 if someone can get his hand out?” The dad replied “yes.” At that time the boy opened his fist, dropped the penny he was holding, and slipped his hand out. He told his mom and dad that he had put a penny inside the jar and was saving it and decided he needed to get it out.

How many of us do the same thing that the young boy did. We put so much emphasis on something small or something of little value that we weigh ourselves down with worry and grief. We then become frustrated and cry out to others for help when we could solve the problem our self. Our problem is that we sweat the small stuff instead of looking for completion or finality by analyzing the problem and looking to the Lord for answers.

There have been so many times that I have tried and tried to find something or solve a problem on my own without success. I have bowed my head and ask God to help me with the situation and I don’t know of any time or anywhere that He has ever let me down. He may have answered in a way I didn’t want but His way has been the best for me in anything I have ever attempted.

One verse that has always brought reality to me is Proverbs 3:5; “Trust in the Lord with all you heart and do not lean on your own understanding.” What a tremendous verse and one that I rely on heavily. The Lord has never let me down.

So, when we seem down and out and we have our hand stuck in the vase and can’t get it out, let go of the problems in your heart and turn them over to the Lord and He will see you through it.

﻿PRAYER

Thank you Lord for always being there for me and listening to my problems. I pray that I will always do and go as you want me to and that I will turn away from the things of the world. Amen.

Suggested Readings

Sunday – Philippians 4:13

Monday- Proverbs 3:6

Tuesday- Matthew 7:7

Wednesday- Psalm 119:115

Thursday - James 1:5

Friday- Daniel 5:12-16

Saturday- Romans 12:2